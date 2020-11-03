The USC athletics department has been sending out news releases to keep fans updated on the status of events as it relates to concers of the coronavirus.

While all in-season intercollegiate athletics competitions are going on as scheduled, the department is strongly advising fans to be proactive during this time in terms of taking precautions at the events they attend such as

Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

All Carolina athletics venues will have hand sanitizer stations.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with any disposable wipes.

Cleaning of visibly dirty surfaces followed by disinfection is a best practice measure for prevention of COVID-19 and other viral respiratory illnesses in households and community settings.

If you have recently returned from a country with ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) infections, monitor your health and follow the instructions of public health officials. Per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control people over the age of 60 with preexisting medical conditions should avoid attending events with large crowds because they are at greater risk of complications related to COVID-19.

*** Colonial Life Arena on the University of South Carolina campus is likely to be selected as a host site for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament. As the situation with the coronavirus progresses, University administrators will be in constant communication with the NCAA.

The NCAA makes decisions on their events based on the best, most current public health guidance available. Neither the NCAA COVID-19 advisory panel, made up of leading public health and infectious disease experts in America, nor the CDC or local health officials have advised against holding sporting events. In the event circumstances change, the University and NCAA will collaborate and make decisions accordingly. At this time, we are moving forward as scheduled.

*** In an attempt to keep student-athletes and fans safe from potential spread of the virus, pre-game and post-game handshakes between Gamecock athletics teams, opposing teams and fans will be stopped until the Coronavirus warnings are ceased.