South Carolina infielder Wes Clarke has been named Third Team All-America by Collegiate Baseball .



Clarke led the SEC and was tied for third in the country with eight home runs with 22 runs batted in. That RBI total was tied for third in the league. Clarke hit .286 with 14 runs scored in 16 games.

The Forest, Virginia native becomes the first Gamecock to be named a Collegiate Baseball All-American since pitcher Clarke Schmidt was named to the third team in 2016. He is the first positional player since Kyle Martin was named to the second team in 2015.



Carolina had a 12-4 record before the 2019-20 athletic year was canceled due to COVID-19.