If the preseason is any indication, the South Carolina women's basketball team will be in the thick of the race for an SEC title and an Elite Eight berth.

The Gamecocks are ranked eighth in the Associated Press preseason top 25.

Carolina is the second-highest ranked team in the SEC behind number six Texas A&M.

Oregon is ranked first followed by defending national champion Baylor, Stanford, Maryland and UCONN.

After the Aggies come Oregon State, the Gamecocks, Louisville and Mississippi State.

Florida is ranked 12th, Kentucky 13th, N.C. State 14th, Miami is tied for 18th, Syracuse 21st and Arkansas comes in at 22nd.