South Carolina's struggles continue as Tennessee wins by 20

The Gamecocks fall to Tennessee 93-73 in Knoxville.
Tennessee guard Jaden Springer (11) fights to maintain possession during a basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Victor Bailey drilled 7 of 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 29 points to lead No. 19 Tennessee to a 93-73 victory over South Carolina. The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but what turned out to be a false positive COVID-19 test for a Tennessee player led to a one-day postponement. 

John Fulkerson scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half, Jaden Springer added 16 points and Yves Pons had 10 for the Volunteers. 

AJ Lawson led the Gamecocks with 20 points. Keyshawn Bryant and TJ Moss each scored 15.