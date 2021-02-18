South Carolina's struggles continue as Tennessee wins by 20

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Victor Bailey drilled 7 of 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 29 points to lead No. 19 Tennessee to a 93-73 victory over South Carolina. The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but what turned out to be a false positive COVID-19 test for a Tennessee player led to a one-day postponement.