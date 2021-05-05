South Carolina women's tennis is surging leading into the NCAA Tournament

The 22nd-ranked Gamecocks have won eight of their last 10 matches after a rough start to the season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When the South Carolina women's tennis team was struggling with a 4-9 overall record and a 1-5 mark in the SEC, head coach Kevin Epley gathered his team together and laid out the two paths his team could take.

One path was the easy one and that was to look ahead to 2022. The other path required a hard look inward and the decision by everyone to do what was necessary to turn the season around.

The end result was a stretch of where South Carolina won eight of 10 matches with its last victory coming in the SEC Tournament over Florida in the quarterfinals.