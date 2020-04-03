One day after earning her fourth SEC Coach of the Year award, Dawn Staley has been named a semifinalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year award.

The Atlanta Tipoff Club will announce the finalists on March 19, and the winner of the 2020 Werner Ladder Naismith Women's Coach of the Year will be announced on April 4.

Staley has led the Gamecocks to a perfect 16-0 record in the SEC, a 29-1 overall mark which includes a current 23-game winning streak, a program record.

The top-ranked Gamecocks will open play in the SEC Tournament on Friday.