University of South Carolina President Robert Caslen has made his first public comments on the state of the Gamecock football program.

Caslen did an interview with The Greenville News and one quote that is drawing a lot of attention concerns the man currently leading the football program.

"Coach Muschamp is my coach. That's the message. He will be my coach through the end of the season," Caslen told The Greenville News.

“And then, just like any other coach that's out there, whether it's a soccer coach, whether it's the equestrian coach, whatever, they're going to do an end-of-year assessment, the athletic director does. Then, we'll see what’s up.”

The subject of Muschamp's buyout is something Caslen mentioned. It is at least $18 million and could approach the $19 million dollar neighborhood depending on when Muschamp were to be let go.

“If I wanted to do that, I'm not saying I would. But, where am I going to come up with $18 million?” Caslen asked rhetorically.

“There's so much more, as the president of a university, I could do with $18 million than to buy out a coach's contract.”

The Gamecocks (4-6, 3-4 SEC) play at Texas A&M on Saturday.