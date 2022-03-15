DeVonte Holloman officially hired as a South Carolina defensive analyst

Former Gamecock linebacker comes back to his alma mater after leading his other alma mater to the Class 4A state championship in December.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — DeVonte Holloman has been officially been hired as a defensive analyst for the Gamecock football program.

He comes back to his college alma mater after spending the last three seasons at his high school alma mater, South Pointe High School. Back in December, Holloman led the Stallions to the Class 4A state championship.

The 31-year-old Holloman was a four-year standout linebacker at South Carolina from 2009-12, helping the Gamecocks record a 38-16 record during that stretch, including Carolina's lone SEC Eastern Division title.

A sixth-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2013, Holloman spent two seasons in the NFL before a neck injury ended his playing career. He would return to Columbia in 2014 as a video assistant under head coach Steve Spurrier. His coaching career began in 2015 when he was hired as the defensive backs coach at Beaufort (S.C.) High School. He was promoted to defensive coordinator the following year and in 2017, another promotion followed as he was named the Eagles' head coach.