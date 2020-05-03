With roughly two weeks left in the 2018-2019 season, junior Maik Kotsar met with Gamecock head coach Frank Martin who saw a player who had run out of gas mentally.

"I've never felt worse for a player than I did for him that day I spent with him late last year," said Martin.

"Because he was in a place where he had lost all faith in himself. So, the whole offseason was about building him back up. He did all the work. We do our part as coaches. We try to help, teach. I say this all the time, I might be loud and all that, but I'm not cutting people down. I'm trying to build them up. But give him all the credit."

Martin added that Kotsar's family played a big role and the results speak for themselves. He's third on the team in scoring (11.3 ppg) and he leads the team in rebounds (6.3 rpg). Kotsar is also second on the team with 68 steals and has been a solid defensive player all season.

Kotsar is playing nothing like the mentally beaten junior who averaged just 6.7 points per game.

"I feel like confidence is the main thing," Kotsar said Tuesday night.

"I worked on it throughout the summer, tried to get more confident, get more in tune with myself, try not to overthink a lot of things."

Kotsar and the Gamecocks will be in Nashville Saturday to face Vanderbilt in the final game of the regular season.