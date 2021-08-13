Luke's learning curve - how he is soaking up the intel from Marcus Satterfield

South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty says first-year Gamecock quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator is taking preparation to the next level.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — He is the only quarterback on the South Carolina roster with SEC experience after starting the final two games of the 2020 season.

Luke Doty's 2021 preseason is a lot different as he is locked in at quarterback after last season when he bounced back and forth between quarterback and receiver.

With a new staff came new terminology and new lessons in fundamentals. New offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Marcus Satterfield has elevated the way Doty goes about his mechanics and mental preparation.

“He has made me pretty damn obsessive over the little things,” Doty said at last week's South Carolina Media Day.

“It’s not that I wasn’t before, but it’s the way he looks at things, the way he goes about watching film and the nuances of playing the position. Being able to watch film with him and be in the same room and hearing the way he talks about the quarterback position has made me obsessive.

"I don’t watch how the ball is coming out, the throwing motion. I am solely focused on my feet and my base. It’s all the little, tiny stuff he’s been able to show me and how those things translate to throwing it right over a guys head versus throwing it right on his chin. He’s done one heck of a job with me, making sure my focus is in the right place as a quarterback.”