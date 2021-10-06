Tony takes charge

New Gamecock head men's soccer coach Tony Annan talks about the challenge of following a legend and putting his own stamp on a very proud program.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With 25 years of coaching experience, Tony Annan is more than capable of leading the Gamecock men's soccer program.

Most recently, Annan was on the staff of Atlanta United of Major League Soccer. He ws hired in April to take over the program which in its 43 years of existence, had been led by the legendary Mark Berson.

Annan is more than aware that Berson was synonymous with Gamecock soccer and one of the most beloved and respected coaches in the history of South Carolina athletics.