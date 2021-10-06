Tony takes charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With 25 years of coaching experience, Tony Annan is more than capable of leading the Gamecock men's soccer program.
Most recently, Annan was on the staff of Atlanta United of Major League Soccer. He ws hired in April to take over the program which in its 43 years of existence, had been led by the legendary Mark Berson.
Annan is more than aware that Berson was synonymous with Gamecock soccer and one of the most beloved and respected coaches in the history of South Carolina athletics.
But Annan is more than capable of stepping in to this high profile role and he will do so with the plan to honor and remember the past while implementing his philosophy within the program.