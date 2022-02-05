South Carolina hosts Tennessee today on CBS and WLTX

The Gamecocks and Volunteers are Saturday's featured college basketball game on CBS.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the first time since 2018, Gamecock basketball will be showcased on CBS.

Today's game between South Carolina (13-8, 4-5 SEC) and #22 Tennessee (15-6, 6-3 SEC) tips off at 1:00 p.m. and it will be the only college basketball game on the Saturday broadast schedule for CBS.

Kevin Harlan and Jim Spanarkel will call the action for the network.

For Frank Martin and his team, it's a chance for a signature win in front of a national audience, many of whom may not be regular consumers of SEC basketball.

This will be Carolina's second meeting of the season with the Volunteers. Last month, the Gamecocks trailed Tennessee by six at the half before the Volunteers pulled away for a 66-46 win in Knoxville.