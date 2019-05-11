It remains to be seen what Jake Bentley's plans are beyond December but Saturday night, he will be making his first official public appearance since he walked off the field in Charlotte.

Bentley sufered a Lisfranc injury on the final play of the UNC game and underwent season ending foot surgery the next week.

Bentley played in 33 career games, starting all 33, and recorded 7,527 passing yards 55 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 143 yards and eight touchdowns.

He is on set to graduate in December and has three options related to football - return for one final season, transfer to another school or begin training for a possible NFL career.

South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp says any discussions concerning Jake's future won't be had until after the regular season ends. But just in case Bentley has played his last game at USC, he will have the chance to take a final curtain call at Williams-Brice Stadium.

"Obviously, Jake Bentley, he's meant so much to this program. Extremely disappointed for him and his injury his senior year - it's been taken away from him," Muschamp said.

"Hurt for him and his family and he's done so much for the University of South Carolina and our football program. He has an opportunity to come back here to the University of South Carolina for another year."

Also, offensive lineman Sadarius Hutcherson and tight end Kyle Markway will be honored as well. Both are redshirt juniors and each has a year of eligibility remaining if they choose to return.