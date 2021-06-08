Beamer talks culture at South Carolina

New Gamecock head football coach Shane Beamer held one final media session before the start of preseason practice.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer will lead his first preseason in his current capacity but since taking over the job in December, Beamer has created an atmosphere within the program that is the cornerstone of his philosophy. When he thinks of the culture within his program, he first thinks of the environment within the walls of the indoor facility and the football operations building.

"What you feel when you walk into this building each and every day before your culture in my opinion," Beamer said Thursday at Media Day held at the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Facility.

"When you walk into the doors of our facility, I would hope you would feel love. I would hope you would feel gratitude, positive energy, trust, toughness, accountabilty, competition. Those are the things we want this program to be about."

Jordan Burch gets ready

Hammond graduate Jordan Burch played in eight games as a freshman in 2020. A hand injury during the season affected his progress. But as he moves to an Edge rusher as a sophomore, he does so with an eye on being more of an impact player in 2021.

"I want to prove myself more, learn the plays," he said.

"Trying to be more disciplined which will help me achieve that."