Former South Carolina AD King Dixon passes away

One of the most decorated football players in the history of Gamecock football, King Dixon served as USC's Director of Athletics from 1988-1992.

Dixon passed away Monday night after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 83.

A native of Laurens, Dixon was in charge of the athletics program when it moved from an independent to the SEC.

During his playing days, Dixon was quite versatile as he could scored as a running back, receiver or a kick returner. His 1,250 rushing yards are ranked 33rd on USC's all-time list. His two kickoff returns for touchdowns in 1956 are still a school record, a mark he shared with Boo Williams and Deebo Samuel.