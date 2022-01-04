NCAA Final Four Preview - basketball and more in Minneapolis

The number one overall seed in the NCAA women's tournament is facing another 1 seed in Louisville. The winner advances to Sunday's national championship game.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities is the part of the biggest college basketball weekend as the calendar has shifted to April.

The Target Center in Minneapolis is where the NCAA Women's Final Four is being contested with the Gamecocks and Louisville squaring off in the first game followed by Stanford and UConn.

There are plenty of activities for fans who have made the trip. The Minneapolis Convention Center is the home of "Tourney Town" which features interactive games, photo opportunities, food, merchandise and anything else to enhance the Final Four experience.

There was also a Battle of the Bands with all four schools represented although Cocky may have been the only mascot who also tried his hand at directing.