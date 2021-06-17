South Carolina basketball personnel news

Chuck Martin gets a promotion while Brian Steele is elevated to assistant coach.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina head basketball coach Frank Martin made two major personnel decisions Wednesday and it involves two people who are already on his staff.

Martin announced that assistant coach Chuck Martin has been promoted to Associate Head Coach.

"I'm very excited to give Chuck the title of Associate Head Coach and to promote Brian to an Assistant Coach for our program," Martin said in a statement.

"Chuck has been a head coach, he's been an assistant at major universities, and is more than deserving of this title that he has earned during his time here at South Carolina. I fully trust him with every responsibility of our program, and he has done a great job leading us internally as we've continued to deal with good and bad."

With more than 20 years of coaching experience on his resume, Chuck Martin was the head coach at Marist for five seasons (2008-13. He has been an assistant coach at Indiana (2014-17) and Memphis (2006-08) along with stops at Manhattan, UMass, Drexel and St. John's.

In other news, Brian Steele has been elevated to assistant coach after serving this past season as the team's video coordinator. A Greenville native, Steele played at South Carolina from 2012-2015. A series of knee injuries forced Steele to retire from playing but he transitioned to a different role as he served as a student assistant coach during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons before working as a graduate assistant the following season.

Steele would take his first full-time coaching job in the South Atlantic Conference as an assistant at Queens University in Charlotte. After two seasons with that program, Steele returned to the South Carolina program as video coordinator. His promotion to assistant coach fills the opening created when Bruce Shingler left to become an assistant at Maryland.