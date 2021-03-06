Clarke earns All-America award

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the second straight year, Wes Clarke has been named a Third Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball.



Clarke, who is tied for the national lead with 22 home runs heading into this week, was named to the third team as a designated hitter. Clarke is hitting .275 with 54 runs scored, eight doubles, 53 RBI and 49 walks this season, was an All-SEC second team selection and is a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy. Clarke had a pair of home runs in a win over Clemson on Feb. 28 and had three home runs in a midweek win over Winthrop on Feb. 23. He was the SEC Co-Player of the Week on Feb. 23 and March 1 and was the Player of the Month of February by the NCBWA.



Clarke becomes the first Gamecock to earn All-America honors in consecutive years since Christian Walker did it in 2011 and 2012 and is only the eighth Gamecock in school history to be named an All-American in more than one year, joining Walker, Justin Smoak, Kip Bouknight, Peter Bauer, Ryan Bordenick, Earl Bass and Hank Small.