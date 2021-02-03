Two Gamecocks honored by the SEC

Wes Clarke and Will Sanders are recognized for their work in the last three games.

A pair of South Carolina baseball players have been honored by the Southeastern Conference. Junior Wes Clarke has been named the SEC Co-Player of the Week while teammate Will Sanders is the SEC Freshman of the Week.

Clarke continues his role as one of the hottest hitters in the country. In three games, Clarke hit five home runs, drove in eight, while having a 1.833 slugging percentage and a .688 on-base percentage.

The junior went 3-for-3 with three home runs, four runs scored, three RBI and two walks in the 12-4 win over Winthrop on Tuesday night. Clarke drove in a run and walked in a 3-2 win over in-state rival Clemson on Saturday. In Sunday's win over Clemson, Clarke hit a pair of home runs while driving in four.

On the season, Clarke is hitting .636 with eight home runs, 17 RBI and a 1.818 slugging percentage. This award comes one day after he was named a national player of the week by Collegiate Baseball.

Sanders started the Winthrop game, going 2.2 innings with six strikeouts, allowing just two hits with no runs and no walks.

He then picked up the win against Clemson on Saturday as he entered the game in the 11th inning with runners on first and second with no outs and induced a double play and groundout to end the Clemson threat. Carolina then went on to win in the bottom of the 11th.