24 South Carolina women's tennis team falls to 13th-ranked Florida 4-2

The Gamecocks six-match winning streak comes to an end at the hands of 13th-ranked Florida.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 24th-ranked South Carolina women's tennis team suffered a 4-2 loss to No. 13 Florida on a rare Tuesday of action at the Carolina Tennis Center in Columbia, S.C.

The loss snapped the Gamecocks' six-match unbeaten streak, dropping them to 10-10 and 7-6 in the SEC to end the regular season. The Gators improved to 12-6 and 10-3 in the league.

Mid-Carolina graduate Elise Mills won her match at No. 6 singles, marking her first appearance since March 5 against Tennessee. Mills defeated Amber McGinnis 6-2, 6-4.

At number one doubles, South Carolina's 16th-ranked team of Megan Davies and Mia Horvit led from the outset against No. 2-ranked McCartney Kessler and Marlee Zein. Davies and Horvit scored the upset with a 6-3 victory.