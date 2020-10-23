Seventh Woods gears up for his final season

Former Hammond grad sat out last season after transferring from North Carolina. He will play his final season for his hometown Gamecocks.

Seventh Woods used his redshirt year wisely.

The Hammond graduate spent the first three seasons at North Carolina where he won a national title in his freshman season.

But after playing sparingly for the Tar Heels, Woods made the decision to come home and play for the Gamecocks.

After consulting with head coach Frank Martin, Woods made the decision to take a year off and decompress.

Earlier this week, Woods said the year off allowed him to take his time to learn the system and get his conditioning and weight up to par.