Kevin Harris lands on Maxwell Award Watch List

Gamecock running back is coming off a stellar sophomore campaign.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After ending the 2020 regular season as the SEC's leading rusher, Kevin Harris is squarely on the national radar. The Gamecock running back is on the watch list for the Maxwell Award which goes to the nation's most outstanding college player and it is presented by the Maxwell Club.

As a sophomore in 2020, Harris was named All-SEC after he ended the 10-game season with 1,138 yards which was tops in the SEC.

He has appeared in 16 games over his first two seasons with 10 starts. His 1,317 yards puts him 31st on the school's all-time list and he is also the school leader in rushing average per carry at 6.4, among those with at least 1,000 career yards.