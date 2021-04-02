Beamer's first National Signing Day as USC head coach is in the books

South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer has used targeted signings plus the transfer portal to put together his first recruiting class.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer was not hired until mid-December so he knew his first recruiting class would be limited in numbers.

Four players signed national letters of intent on National Signing Day starting with Pee Dee product T.J. Sanders, a three-star defensive lineman from Marion. Sanders had been committed to the previous staff and never wavered in his decision.

“It’s always going to be important to us to keep the best players in South Carolina at home. T.J. is one of those guys without a doubt, one of the very best players in South Carolina," said Beamer.

"We’re fortunate he’s headed our way. He had a great senior season playing in the state championship at Marion. I love the fact at 6-4 and 285 pounds my man averages a double-double on the basketball court. It shows his athleticism.

“He’s someone that I know when I got here was committed to us. I immediately watched his video. When you have a guy with that athleticism that can play on the interior of your defensive line and is an in-state player and a great young man, you’ll take those guys all day long.”

Sanders' signing was followed by three star prospects La'Dareyen Craig (CB) from Mobile, Alabama, linebacker Kolbe Fields from Metarie Louisiana and Tavareon Scott from Fort Wayne Indiana and a product of Dodge City Community College.