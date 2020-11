Gamecocks drop their season opener to Liberty

South Carolina looks like a team playing its first game while taking on a Liberty team playing its third.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kyle Rode scored 18 points and Liberty knocked off its second Southeastern Conference team in three days with a 78-62 victory over South Carolina at the Hall of Fame Classic.

The Flames made a program-record 19 3-pointers in an 84-73 win over Mississippi State on Thursday and sank eight more in the first half against the Gamecocks on Saturday on their way to a 43-26 halftime lead.