South Carolina shuts out Charleston Southern 9-0

The Gamecock baseball team used a grand slam from Swansea's Josiah Sightler, three hits from David Mendham and five strong innings on the mound from Jack Mahoney in a 9-0 win over Charleston Southern Tuesday night at Founders Park.



Mahoney struck out seven in five innings of work as five pitchers combined on the shutout for the Garnet and Black.



Carolina scored a pair of runs in the first on a fielder's choice groundout by Wes Clarke and an RBI double by Andrew Eyster. Mendham's third home run of the year made it 4-0 in the third while Sightler's blast in the fourth gave Carolina an 8-0 lead. A Brady Allen sacrifice fly in the fifth was the final run scored by the Gamecocks.



Mendham had three hits and two RBI while Sightler drove in four with his pair of hits. Eyster added two hits while Allen scored a pair of runs.