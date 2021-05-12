Mark Kingston is tweaking his pitching rotation again

Brett Kerry moves from the bullpen to a starting role this weekend for the Kentucky series.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mark Kingston is making some major moves in his pitching rotation as the regular season is two weeks from completion.

Reliever Brett Kerry is moving out of the bullpen and into a starting role for Satuirday's game at Kentucky. Will Sanders will go back to the bullpen which is where he first saw action for Carolina.

With the move, Brannon Jordan remains the Friday night starter while Thomas Farr will be working Sunday for the second straight series.

Kerry has not started a game this season but he has made four career starts.

This season, Kerry is second on the team right now in ERA at 2.25 in 14 appearances. Opponents are batting .239 against Kerry who leads the team with four saves this season and he has a 3-1 record.