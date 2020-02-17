South Carolina head basketball coach Frank Martin provided updates on two injured players.

Jalyn McCreary left the Tennessee game with a head injury after coming into contact with a camera man on the baseline. Martin said the freshman forward is improving but is nowhere to the point of being cleared after taking a hard shot to the head.

Justin Minaya has been out the last four games after surgery to repair his dislocated thumb on his shooting hand.

Martin said the redshirt sophomore forward is scheduled to get his cast off the first week of March and there is still a chance he could still play if the ligament has healed.

“They’ll re-evaluate the healing of the ligament. We wouldn’t know anything until then," he said.

"Once that re-evaluation takes place, the way it’s been explained to me, then the option of Justin and trying to cast the thumb to where he still has wrist movement is on the table. It’s pending on what that early March re-evaluation tells the doctors.”

The Gamecocks play at Mississippi State Wednesday night at 9:00 p.m.