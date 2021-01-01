South Carolina running back enters transfer portal

Running back Deshaun Fenwick is eyeing another school as he has entered the transfer portal.

A member of the Gamecocks' 2018 recruiting class, Fenwick's most substantial contribution came this season as he was the backup to the SEC's leading rusher Kevin Harris. Fenwick rushed for 297 yards and a touchdown while recording 14 catches for 108 yards.