The French Connection - South Carolina lands former Clemson catcher

Jonathan French becomes the second former Clemson baseball player to commit to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Back in March, Jonathan French hit a home run at Founders Park in a Clemson victory over South Carolina.

He will get a chance to hit more home runs in that venue.

French announced on Twitter that he has committed to South Carolina.

He becomes second former Clemson baseball player to transfer to the Gamecock program following the dismissal of former head coach Monte Lee. Dylan Brewer had previously announced he was coming to Columbia to play for Mark Kingston.