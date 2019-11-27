From the time Will Muschamp arrived in Columbia, he was told the number one goal is "beat Clemson".

Muschamp is 0-3 against the Tigers and with Clemson coming in unbeaten, the 4-7 Gamecocks are not expected to put up a serious challenge.

But the same could be said of the Georgia game. The Bulldogs were ranked third at the time but South Carolina left Athens with a 20-17 double-overtime win. So, the blueprint is there for success against a marquee opponent.

"Well, I think it's a combination of coaching well too. It's not all on the players," Muschamp said.

"We got to do a good job of getting our guys ready to play. Coaching our guys, ain't nobody around here trying to make excuses. We need to do a better job on our end, starting with me. So that's, but that's a good example of when we do coach and prepare the right way, and go and execute against a really good football team, then good things can happen."

Gamecock Notes -

Muschamp said receiver Bryan Edwards (knee) has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable.

The last time USC-Clemson had a noon kickoff, it was in 2015. Carolina had just lost to The Citadel. But with interim head coach Shawn Elliott on the sidelines, Carolina lost by just five 37-32.

Muschamp on the vote of confidence given last week by school president Robert Caslen - "I appreciate (Bob Caslen's statement) and never expected anything else."