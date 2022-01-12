Spring schedule set for Gamecock football

South Carolina will kick off spring practice on March 15 with the Garnet and Black Spring Game set for April 16.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina football program has important spring dates set as Shane Beamer will begin preparations for his second season as the Gamecocks' head coach.

Carolina will kick off spring practice on Tuesday, March 15 with the annual Garnet and Black Spring Game set for Saturday, April 16, this according to a university press release.

Pro Timing Day, which will bring in NFL coaches and scouts will be held on Friday, March 18 for those South Carolina athletes who have made themselves available for the NFL Draft.