Beamer outlines QB timeline

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina will know who will be running the offense in the season opener against Eastern Illinois.
On his weekly radio call-in show, head coach Shane Beamer says he and his staff will sit down early next week and come to a decision and announce it "certainly before Tuesday".
Of late, it's been Jason Brown and former Zeb Noland who have been working with the first team. Luke Doty, the only quarterback on the roster with SEC experience, is on the road to recovering from his sprained foot.
"Certainly we're not going to put him out there before he's ready to play, but if he can throw the football, make plays with his feet, which he needs to do, I think he’d be ready to roll,” Beamer said on the show.