Beamer outlines QB timeline

South Carolina will name a starting quarterback for the season opener "before Tuesday" according to the head coach.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina will know who will be running the offense in the season opener against Eastern Illinois.

On his weekly radio call-in show, head coach Shane Beamer says he and his staff will sit down early next week and come to a decision and announce it "certainly before Tuesday".

Of late, it's been Jason Brown and former Zeb Noland who have been working with the first team. Luke Doty, the only quarterback on the roster with SEC experience, is on the road to recovering from his sprained foot.