Gamecock kicker Parker White nominated for Burlworth Trophy

Parker White

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina redshirt senior placekicker Parker White has been nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy.

In its 11th year, the Burlsworth Trophy is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth, a former University of Arkansas walk-on and All-American offensive lineman. The Burlsworth Trophy is given to the country's most outstanding college football player who began his career as a walk-on.

Each nominee must have begun his first season of participation with FBS (D1) football program without financial aid of any kind from his university's athletic department.



A 6-5, 195-pounder from Mount Pleasant, S.C., White has scored 290 career points, good enough for third on Carolina's all-time list. He also ranks third in school history with 56 field goals made, third with 81 field goals attempted, second with 122 extra points made and second with 124 extra points attempted. He has five career game-winning fields goals in the fourth quarter or later.