Sterling Lucas comes home

Orangeburg-Wilkinson graduate has his first news conference as a member of the Gamecock coaching staff.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sterling Lucas has a history with Shane Beamer.

When Beamer was an assistant coach at South Carolina, he recruited Lucas but the Orangeburg-Wilkinson linebacker chose to play at N.C. State.

When Mike Peterson left South Carolina for Florida, Lucas quickly made his way onto the radar of Beamer and defensive coordinator Clayton White who was a N.C. State secondary coach when Lucas was a graduate assistant coach.