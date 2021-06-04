Beamer lets us in on his chats with Will Muschamp

New South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer says he and former coach Will Muschamp have had some talks

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When Shane Beamer was named the new head football coach at South Carolina, he figured at some point he would reach out to the person who formerly occupied his office at the Long Family Football Operations Buidling.

Beamer gave Muschamp some time before calling him up as the former South Carolina head coach was familiar with some coaches Beamer was looking to hire. Beamer says Muschamp was extremely gracious and said nothing but positive things about his time in Columbia.

The two men have crossed paths over the years. Beamer first met Muschamp when Shane was at Mississippi State and Will was the defensive coordinator at Auburn.

Beamer spent a couple of years working under Kirby Smart at Georgia so he knew how close Will and Kirby are as those two are former Georgia teammates who also worked together at Valdosta State.