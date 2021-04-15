Martin takes ownership of this past season

South Carolina head basketball coach Frank Martin said he did a "crappy" job of coaching this past season when the Gamecocks won just six games.

Despite the Gamecocks finishing 6-15, Martin received a two-year contract extension last week that ties him to South Carolina through the 2024-25 season. He said his record of success with the Gamecocks gives him confidence that he can put the team back on the winning track.