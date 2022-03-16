McKie in the mix for South Carolina vacancy

Irmo grad BJ McKie, who is currently an assistant coach at Wake Forest, has had contact with South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner who continues his pursuit of the next head basketball coach at South Carolina.

McKie was a part of the two NCAA Tournament teams at South Carolina and was part of the lone SEC Easterrn Division title. After an 11-year professional career overseas, McKie started his coaching career as an assistant at Charleston Southern. After six seasons in the Lowcountry, McKie joined the East Tennessee State staff in 2017 under head coach Steve Forbes. When Forbes was hired to take over the program at Wake Forest, McKie followed him to Winston-Salem where he's been for the past two seasons.'