After upsetting top-seed Virginia, Washington State came to Columbia and left with an overtime win over the number two seed South Carolina.

A scoreless match ended in the 96th minute, as Mykiaa Minniss scored her first goal of the season on a corner kick taken by Hanna Goff. The Cougars advance to the College Cup for the first time in program history with Friday's 1-0 win at Stone Stadium.

Congratulations to Washington State on a great game," South Carolina head coach Shelley Smith said.

"Such a close one. Both teams with a well-played game, battled it out. That's what you're going to find this time of year in the eight – great college soccer. Someone had to win tonight and unfortunately, we were on the losing end of things, but I could not be prouder of this team and the effort they showed. One ball ended up going in tonight and it just wasn't on our winning side of things. I thought our team played very well tonight and did everything they could. They showed a lot of heart and passion and that's what you want to see from your team, and I couldn't be prouder of them."

The Gamecocks end the season with a record of 19-2-3.