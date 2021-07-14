Two South Carolina assistant baseball coaches leaving

Skyler Meade and Trip Couch have departed the Gamecock program.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina baseball team has two vacancies on the coaching staff.

Pitching coach Skylar Meade is taking the head coaching job at Troy University in Alabama while assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Trip Couch is heading to Arizona to serve in a similar capacity.

Meade came on board in year one with Mark Kingston after Jerry Myers resigned.

And this season, the job Meade did with the Gamecock pitchers was noteworthy as it was one of the best group of arms in the country. Six pitchers were drafted.