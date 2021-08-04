South Carolina will play in first ever Asheville Championship

The Gamecocks will face Princeton in the November event.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The non-conference schedule for Frank Martin and the Gamecocks will include a trip up I-26 to Asheville to face Princeton in the first ever Asheville Championship

Minnesota and Western Kentucky are also in the field for the event which will take place at the Harrah's Cherokee Center on Nov. 12 and 14.

Last year, KemperLesnik, the public relations firm out of Chicago, moved the Maui Invitational to Asheville due to COVID-19 and that tournament was held in a bubble that was used so much last year by various leagues.