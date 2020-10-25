Gamecock soccer defeats Belmont Abbey 5-0

South Carolina concludes the modified fall 2020 schedule with a 3-2 record.

The Gamecock men's soccer team scored the most goals in a regular season match in more than two years with Saturday's 5-0 victory over Belmont Abbey.

The last time Carolina scored that many goals in an official mach was on September 19, 2018, a 5-0 victory over Wofford.

WATCH - The Gamecock men's soccer team closes out the five-game fall schedule with a 5-0 victory over Belmont Abbey.

We will see these guys again in the spring.@GamecockMSoccer pic.twitter.com/sQy96FkypU — Reggie Anderson (@ReggieWLTX) October 25, 2020

This was South Carolina's first match against a non-Division I foe since it faced a D-II opponent in 1998 when it opened the year with an 8-0 win over Coker College.



The Gamecocks were originally scheduled to face UAB, but the match was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests among the UAB program and the widespread quarantines for those in their direct contact.

Freshmen Christan Kraus and Athan Cosse opened the scoring for the Gamecocks with Logan Frost adding another for a 3-0 halftime lead.