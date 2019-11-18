Coming off an anemic rushing performance against Appalachian State, the Gamecocks weren't much better in College Station - rushing for 45 yards as the offense could only generate two field goals in a 30-6 loss to Texas A&M.

South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp was asked about Bryan McClendon's status for the 2020 season on his Sunday teleconference.

“We’ll evaluate that when the season’s over with like we always do,” he said.

The Gamecocks rank near the bottom of the SEC in rushing, total offense and scoring Carolina has scored just one touchdown in the last two games and that came in the loss to Appalachian State. McClendon was named the full-time offensive coordinator after the Outback Bowl which marked his first game in that role. The Gamecocks won that contest 26-19 after scoring 23 second-half points. The 2018 offense was quite explosive at times - case in point the 35 points scored at Clemson which included Jake Bentley throwing for more than 500 yards. But a 28-0 loss to Virginia in the Belk Bowl and the performances this season have altered McClendon's reputation from up-and-coming coordinator to one who is in his second year on the job and may be getting out-schemed from more experienced defensive coordinators. Injuries have been an issue with Bryan Edwards sitting out the Texas A&M game the latest setback but as Muschamp said last week when discussing his tenure - "This is a results business" and right now, the results are not there for McClendon and his unit.

“He’s frustrated like everybody, including our players and our entire staff. Bryan’s a competitor,” Muschamp said. “When you look at Bryan’s first year as coordinator, we averaged 31 points a game and improved ourselves in total points in rushing and passing in every category and had an outstanding year. This has been an unfortunate year.”

The Gamecocks have an open date before they close out the season at home against Clemson.