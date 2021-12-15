Jason Brown to transfer

With the news of the high-profile transfer Spencer Rattler coming to the South Carolina program, Jason Brown is looking to compete at another program.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The domino effect of former Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler transferring to South Carolina is that one of the Gamecocks' current quarterbacks was going to transfer and that person is Jason Brown who made that announcement on social media.

Brown spent one season in the South Carolina program after transferring from FCS program St. Francis in Pennsylvania. He certainly had his moments as he led the Gamecocks to that impressive win over Florida in what was his first start for Carolina. He also engineered a comeback in the win over Auburn which gave the Gamecocks six wins.

In four starts, Brown recorded eight touchdown passes and six interceptions as he was one of three quarterbacks who started for Carolina this season.

With Rattler coming in the program and expected to start from day one, Brown obviously wants to go to a program where he can contribute on the field.