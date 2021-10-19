South Carolina picked to finish 11th in the SEC

The league's preseason media poll is not showing a lot of love to the Gamecock men's basketball program.

Frank Martin's enthusiasm for his team is not shared by those who cover SEC basketball.

The Gamecocks have been picked to finish 11th, according to the SEC Preseason Media Poll.

The season tips off on November 4 at the Colonial Life Arena with an exhibition against Benedict College. The regular season opener is November 9, also at home, against USC Upstate.

1.Kentucky

2.Alabama

3.Arkansas

4.Tennessee

5.Auburn

6 LSU

7.Florida

8.Mississippi State

9.Ole Miss

10.Missouri

11.South Carolina

12.Texas A&M

13.Vanderbilt