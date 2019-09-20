Donell Stanley is the unquestioned elder statesman on the Gamecock football squad,

At 24 years of age, Stanley is in his sixth year in the program after a wrist injury in 2014 and an ankle injury in 2016. Even though he has stayed a little longer than he had planned when he arrived after a stellar career at Latta High School, Stanley says he is pleased with how things have worked out.

Stanley even received a recent invitation on Twitter from country music star Darius Rucker who inquired about Stanley joining him in the studio. Stanley says he is always singing in the locker room and when Rucker caught wind of Donell's talents and his love of country music, the invitation was made.

In the meantime, Stanley is focused on doing what he can to lead the offensive line. As the quarterback of that unit, Stanley's experience will be called upon especially as USC prepares to play in its first true road game of the season.