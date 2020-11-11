South Carolina releases its non-conference hoops schedule

The non-conference schedule for the Gamecock men's basketball team has been announced. It tips off on November 25 in an exhibition game against a team to be determined.
The first regular season home game is Dec. 10 against Wofford. Other in-state opponents include home games with Clemson on Dec. 19 and South Carolina State on Dec. 23.
After opening up the SEC schedule at Kentucky on Dec. 29, the Gamecocks will host Florida A&M on Jan. 2 to wrap up the non-conference schedule.
The complete non-conference schedule is below.
Nov. 25: vs. TBD (exhibition)
Nov. 28: vs. Northwestern (Hall of Fame tip-off)
Nov. 29: vs. TCU/Tulsa (Hall of Fame tip-off)
Dec. 5: at Houston
Dec. 10: vs. Wofford
Dec. 14: at George Washington
Dec. 19: vs. Clemson
Dec. 23: vs. South Carolina State
Jan. 2: vs. Florida A&M