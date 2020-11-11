South Carolina releases its non-conference hoops schedule

The Gamecocks will be on the court for an exhibition game on November 25 as the basketball season is two weeks away.

The non-conference schedule for the Gamecock men's basketball team has been announced. It tips off on November 25 in an exhibition game against a team to be determined.

The first regular season home game is Dec. 10 against Wofford. Other in-state opponents include home games with Clemson on Dec. 19 and South Carolina State on Dec. 23.

After opening up the SEC schedule at Kentucky on Dec. 29, the Gamecocks will host Florida A&M on Jan. 2 to wrap up the non-conference schedule.

The complete non-conference schedule is below.

Nov. 25: vs. TBD (exhibition)

Nov. 28: vs. Northwestern (Hall of Fame tip-off)

Nov. 29: vs. TCU/Tulsa (Hall of Fame tip-off)

Dec. 5: at Houston

Dec. 10: vs. Wofford

Dec. 14: at George Washington

Dec. 19: vs. Clemson

Dec. 23: vs. South Carolina State