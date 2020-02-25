Some new faces in the locker room and the coaches' offices are part of the storylines for spring practice which kicks off Wednesday morning.

The first of the 15 allotted practices will be the first chance to see new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo working with his unit. Former Gamecock linebacker Rod Wilson, a few weeks removed from a Super Bowl win will work his first practice as the team's linebackers coach.

If you look at the next depth chart, you will not find Dakereon Joyner's name on the two deep for quarterbacks. Joyner has officially moved full-time to receiver although that transition quietly began last August when Joyner publicly was a quarterback/receiver but the plan at the time was to keep the former Fort Dorchester star at receiver.

“That decision (to move him to wide receiver) was really made in August,” Muschamp said.

“We named Ryan (Hilinski) the backup to Jake and told Dakereon the best opportunity to help our football team was there. He was 100 percent bought in then and then we had the injury to Jake and Ryan is now the starter and we needed Dakereon to spend all of his time at quarterback. It is not a position you can play part time. He went in and the unselfish player that he is he dedicated himself there knowing when the offseason hit he would be a full-time receiver again.”