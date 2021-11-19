Bobo's back: Auburn assistant spent the 2020 season in Columbia

Former South Carolina offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will be back at Williams-Brice Stadium to face his former team.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It might be referred to as "The Bobo Bowl".

Longtime Georgia assistant and former Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo joined Will Muschamp's staff for the 2020 season. When his good friend was let go with three games left in the season, Bobo was named interim head coach.

Shane Beamer retained Bobo to run the offense and coach the quarterbacks. But in the first week in January, roughly a week after the official announcement that he was being retained by Beamer. Bobo left to join the Auburn staff and new head coach Bryan Harsin.