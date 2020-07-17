Gamecock tight end on the Mackey award watch list

Nick Muse is a candidate for the John Mackey award which honors college football's best tight end.

Muse started his career at William & Mary but transferred to South Carolina after his sophomore season. He joined the team at the start of fall camp in 2019. After being declared eligible just prior to the second game of the season, Muse would play in eight games with one start. He caught 17 passes for 158 yards.

In the upset win at then third-ranked Georgia, Muse caught three passes for a season-high 31 yards, including a pair of third-down conversions. His season was cut short when he suffered a season-ending knee injury against Vanderbilt.