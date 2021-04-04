South Carolina tennis wins its sixth straight match

The 29th-ranked Gamecocks defeat #21 Kentucky 4-2 at the Carolina Tennis Center. This marks the fourth straight upset victory for Kevin Epley's squad.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The No. 29 South Carolina women's tennis team extended its winning streak to six matches Saturday with a 4-2 victory against No. 21 Kentucky at the Carolina Tennis Center in Columbia, S.C.

The Gamecocks are now 10-9 on the season and 7-5 in the conference, while the Wildcats dipped to 13-6 and 5-6 in the league. South Carolina has won four straight matches against teams with higher rankings than the Gamecocks.